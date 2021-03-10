Two booked over power theft in sargodha

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught two people over power theft in different areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught two people over power theft in different areas.

The police said on Wednesday that a task force, during its drive against electricity theft,conducted raids and arrested Allah Ditta and Akhter Hussain for power theft.

The police registered cases against them.