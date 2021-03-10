UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:12 PM

Two booked over power theft in sargodha

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught two people over power theft in different areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught two people over power theft in different areas.

The police said on Wednesday that a task force, during its drive against electricity theft,conducted raids and arrested Allah Ditta and Akhter Hussain for power theft.

The police registered cases against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company

Recent Stories

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 minute ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

13 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

31 minutes ago

Universities asked to utilize public funds stringe ..

20 seconds ago

Rapid development in agriculture field possible th ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.