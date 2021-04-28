UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Booked Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have registered cases against two shopkeepers for selling sugar on higher rates.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday, price Control Magistrate Muhammad Rafique along with his team conducted raid at a grocery store in Kot Dewamill and registered cases against two shopkeepers- Tariq and other on the charge of misbehaving with government official adding that during the checking both were found selling sugar on higher rates.

Bahadur Shah police station had registered a case on the report of the said magistrate.

Further action was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

