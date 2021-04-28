Two booked over profiteering

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have registered cases against two shopkeepers for selling sugar on higher rates.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday, price Control Magistrate Muhammad Rafique along with his team conducted raid at a grocery store in Kot Dewamill and registered cases against two shopkeepers- Tariq and other on the charge of misbehaving with government official adding that during the checking both were found selling sugar on higher rates.

Bahadur Shah police station had registered a case on the report of the said magistrate.

Further action was underway.

APP/hmd According to police, Tariq and other were selling sugar at exorbitant prices at a grocery store in Kot Dewamill when Price Control Magistrate Muhammad Rafique along with his staff raided and registered cases against them.

Bahadur Shah police station has registered a case against them A case has been registered against two persons for selling sugar at exorbitant prices and resisting the government.