Two booked over torturing a youth

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have registered a case against two accused for torturing a youth by tiding with ropes over old enmity.

According to police spokesman, two outlaws namely Naseer and Muhammad Hussain residents of Mouza Langarwah in Kundai police station premises tied a youth named Arif with ropes and tortured on him brutally to take revenge of an old enmity and also made video.

The local informed the police which freed the youth while both outlaws managed to escape from there by seeing the police party.

Police have registered case against the accused and started legal action into the incident.

Meanwhile, DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took the notice of the incident and directed DSP Alipur to directly supervise the investigation.