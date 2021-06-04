Two booked over water theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The irrigation task force arrested two farmers for water theft here in the district.

Police said on Friday that the teams of the irrigation department conducted raids at Saneka, Matella and Rajbha Wadi areas and caught two farmers-- Muhammad Khan and Faheem while irrigating their crops illegally.

On the reports of Irrigation authorities, police registered cases against the pilferers.