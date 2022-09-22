Two bookies held for betting on T-20 cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Police held two bookies red-handed while making betting on T-20 cricket matches in the precincts of Banni Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, on the special instructions of CPO Rawalpindi, district police were carrying out a successful drive against social crimes specifically gambling.

In this regard, police officials had been assigned the task to keep check against gambling on T-20 Cricket matches, he added.

SHO Banni Police Station along with his team acting on a tip-off raided and arrested two gamblers red-handed and also seized two mobile phones, cash Rs 12,000, he said and informed the gambler was identified as Imran Ali and Hamza Naeem.

Police shifted the detainee gamblers to police station for further investigation and registered a case against the gamblers under prevention of gambling act.

The operation would continue and the gamblers would be sent behind the bars, he added.