UrduPoint.com

Two Bookies Held For Betting On T-20 Cricket Matches

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Two bookies held for betting on T-20 cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Police held two bookies red-handed while making betting on T-20 cricket matches in the precincts of Banni Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, on the special instructions of CPO Rawalpindi, district police were carrying out a successful drive against social crimes specifically gambling.

In this regard, police officials had been assigned the task to keep check against gambling on T-20 Cricket matches, he added.

SHO Banni Police Station along with his team acting on a tip-off raided and arrested two gamblers red-handed and also seized two mobile phones, cash Rs 12,000, he said and informed the gambler was identified as Imran Ali and Hamza Naeem.

Police shifted the detainee gamblers to police station for further investigation and registered a case against the gamblers under prevention of gambling act.

The operation would continue and the gamblers would be sent behind the bars, he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Police Station Mobile Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

2 hours ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

3 hours ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.