Two Books Of Dr. Maqsood Jafri Launched At NBF

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 10:04 PM

The book-launching ceremony of the two books titled 'Independent Ideas', and 'Adabi Tabsary' by eminent poet and thinker Dr. Maqsood Jafri was held in the Ahmed Faraz Auditorium of the National Book Foundation (NBF) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The book-launching ceremony of the two books titled 'Independent Ideas', and 'Adabi Tabsary' by eminent poet and thinker Dr. Maqsood Jafri was held in the Ahmed Faraz Auditorium of the National Book Foundation (NBF) on Monday. 

Presiding over the ceremony, former senator Farhatullah Babar paid tremendous tributes to Dr. Maqsood Jafri by commending his illustrious contributions to literature and philosophy.

He said, "Dr. Maqsood Jafri is a bold and revolutionary savant who always wrote for people and strongly condemned autocratic regimes and the dictatorship of undemocratic governments." 

"Jafri is a harbinger of democracy, peace, and social justice who unveils the bitter realities and hard facts by the dint of a powerful pen, he added.

"He is the voice of deprived communities," Farhatullah Babar admired.

Managing Director of the NBF, Murad Ali Khan Mehmund, paid great tributes to the intellectual and literary services of Dr. Maqsood Jafri.  He thanked the participants and explicitly shed light on the aims of NBF.

Hr said that eminent scholars and writers were the book ambassadors of the National Book Foundation.

"NFB has published six books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri; four in English and two in urdu", he added.

The other speakers and the guests of honour were Dr. Nisar Turabi, Dr. Shair Ali, Dr. Shazia Akbar, Professor Zahid Naveed, and Professor Rashida Maheen Malik. They shed ample light on the various aspects of the poetry and philosophy of Dr. Maqsood Jafri.

They said, "He is a positive and progressive writer who is the upholder of humanity, peace, justice, and harmony."

"He is an ambassador of human rights and human dignity and is a prolific writer and the author of 32 books of poetry, philosophy, politics, religion, and international affairs," they noted.

Appreciating the author, they said, "He is a great orator and a profound intellectual and has written poetry in seven languages and is a worldly recognised poet and philosopher, known as the 'Poet of Humanity". The speakers glorified his sublime literary services and paid homage to him for his sincere and unshakeable conviction and commitment to human rights.

