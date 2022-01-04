Two books of poet Ayaz Gul launched

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Two books 'Exiled Memories' and 'Nind Pari', authored by renowned poet Ayaz Gul, published by Popat Publishing House, Khairpur, launched at the Gymkhana Club Khairpur on Tuesday

Two books 'Exiled Memories' and 'Nind Pari', authored by renowned poet Ayaz Gul, published by Popat Publishing House, Khairpur, launched at the Gymkhana Club Khairpur on Tuesday.

The 'Exiled Memories' is the English translation of Gul's Sindhi poetry.

The author has dedicated new books to the people of Sindh. Speaking on the occasion, Author Ayaz Gul said that there was no competition for poetry and said that it was a journey of love, a form of which had come up in the form of those two books.

