Two bootleggers arrested

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Police have arrested two bootleggers and recovered a significant quantity of liquor in the Kasba Gujrat area.

According to police, SHO Kasba Gujrat, Mehr Zulfiqar, along with his team, conducted a successful raid and caught two individuals red-handed while distilling liquor.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Muhammad Afzal, son of Pir Bakhsh, and Riaz Hussain, son of Ghulam Sarwar, both residents of Kasba Gujrat.

During the operation, police seized 40 liters of liquor, 160 liters of fermented wash (Lahan), and distillation equipment from the suspects' possession.