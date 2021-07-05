Two Bootleggers Arrested; 40 Liters Liquor Recovered
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:24 PM
Police in their ongoing drive against bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted a raid and arrested two accused besides, recovering 40 liters liquor from their possession
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted a raid and arrested two accused besides, recovering 40 liters liquor from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Rawat police rounded up Zafran Masih and Babar Masih on recovery of 40 liters liquor.
A case has been registered against both the accused while further investigation is underway.