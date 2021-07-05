UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bootleggers Arrested; 40 Liters Liquor Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:24 PM

Two bootleggers arrested; 40 liters liquor recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted a raid and arrested two accused besides, recovering 40 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted a raid and arrested two accused besides, recovering 40 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police rounded up Zafran Masih and Babar Masih on recovery of 40 liters liquor.

A case has been registered against both the accused while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of Emirates ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC+ Cancels July 5 Meeting, No New Date Yet - So ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah installs over 6,940 Aman fire safety devic ..

41 minutes ago

Amazon's Founder Bezos Steps Down as CEO, Succeede ..

1 minute ago

Virtual University holds E-CAT test in 109 campuse ..

2 minutes ago

Shahwani terms PM's visit to Gwadar a positive sig ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.