Two bootleggers arrested, 670 liters liquor seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday arrested two notorious bootlegger and recovered 670 liters of liquor from their possession,said by a police spokesman on Saturday.

On a tip-off, a team of Cantt Police Station conducted a raid near chak no 49-NB and arrested two notorious drug peddler Kelash and Azmat and recovered liquor in huge quantity from them.

The accused wanted to sold liquor in different areas of the city, police added.

Police registered a case against both the accused and started investigation.