Two bootleggers arrested with 200 liquor bottles

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) New Town police have arrested two bootleggers and recovered 200 liquor bottles from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, New Town police arrested two bootleggers namely Kashif and Waseem who were allegedly involved in supplying liquor in different areas of New Town police station.

He informed that police conducted raids and arrested Kashif with 150 liquor bottles and Waseem for having 50 liquor bottles and 20 liters unpacked liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused and further investigations are under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciating performance of police party directed to accelerate operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers.