Two Bootleggers Arrested With 200 Liquor Bottles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) New Town police have arrested two bootleggers and recovered 200 liquor bottles from their possession.
According to a Police spokesman, New Town police arrested two bootleggers namely Kashif and Waseem who were allegedly involved in supplying liquor in different areas of New Town police station.
He informed that police conducted raids and arrested Kashif with 150 liquor bottles and Waseem for having 50 liquor bottles and 20 liters unpacked liquor.
Separate cases have been registered against both the accused and further investigations are under process.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciating performance of police party directed to accelerate operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers.
Recent Stories
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliamentary Secretary for AJK-GB takes briefing from senior officers1 minute ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
Rangers, CTD arrest three most wanted terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij2 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Power Plant generates over 9 bln kWh per annum2 minutes ago
-
Two bootleggers arrested with 200 liquor bottles2 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review performance of polio drive2 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi warns PTI for using ‘Pashtoon Card’ for political gains12 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive continues smoothly in Tank12 minutes ago
-
Eleven bills laid in NA, referred to concerned committees22 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to KP CM till January 1622 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 78,300 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
Three dacoit gangs busted42 minutes ago