Two Bootleggers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Qutabpur police arrested two bootleggers and recovered imported and local liquor from their possession during a crackdown on Friday.
As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Qutabpur police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Akhtar islam launched a crackdown and arrested Ali Hamza and Rehman.
The police have also recovered 80 bottles of imported and 180 litre local liquor from their possession.
A case has been registered against them and further investigations are underway, police sources added.
