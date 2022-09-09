Two bootleggers held; 200 liquor bottles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected bootleggers on Friday arrested two accused and recovered 200 bottles of liquor and 10 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police arrested Zahid with 200 bottles of liquor and Ehtesham for having 10 liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against the suspects while further investigations were underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Ahmed Zaneer Cheema appreciated Kahuta police and directed to accelerate their ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers.