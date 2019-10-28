UrduPoint.com
Two Bootleggers Held In Multan

Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:29 PM

Two bootleggers held in Multan

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two persons and recovered liquor from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two persons and recovered liquor from their possession.

Civil Lines police seized 30 bottle liquor from Saifullah and 2 bottles from Waqas near Bhade Pulli and arrested the accused.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

