Two Bootleggers Held With Imported Wine

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Two bootleggers held with imported wine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Old Kotwali police have arrested two bootleggers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a raid conducted here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the Old Kotwali police launched a special operation against drug peddlers during the Eid holidays to control the supply of drugs in order to prevent any untoward incident.

A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Abadullah conducted a raid and arrested two drug peddlers Shahid Siddique and Muhammad Ejaz.

The police recovered 82 bottles of imported wine from their possession and registered separate cases against them, police sources added.

