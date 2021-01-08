UrduPoint.com
Two Bootleggers Held With Liquor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

Two bootleggers held with liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :District police on Friday arrested two bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

Police sources said that during crackdown against drug peddlers in the district, police team of Sajid Shaheed conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested Tariq Maseeh with 30 litres wine, and Asid with 25 litres wine in his possession. The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

