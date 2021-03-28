UrduPoint.com
Two Bootleggers Held With Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Two bootleggers held with liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

During a crackdown against drug peddlers, the team of Tarkhanawala police conducted raids within its jurisdiction and arrested Saleemullah with 20 litres liquor and Muhammad Hassan with 15 litres liquor.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

