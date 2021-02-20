UrduPoint.com
Two Bootleggers Held With Liquor In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

Two bootleggers held with liquor in sargodha

Satellite Town police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Satellite Town police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

The police arrested Muhammad Imran with 100 litres liquor and Muhammad Ramzan with 50 litres liquor.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

