Two bothers killed in road mishap

Two real brothers were killed in a collision between their motorcycle and a tractor trolley here at Adda Bunbosan road on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Two real brothers were killed in a collision between their motorcycle and a tractor trolley here at Adda Bunbosan road on Monday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Amjad and Mudassar were returning home from school when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a tractor trolley at Adda Bunbosan road.

Resultantly, they were killed, the sources said and added that Amjad was sixth grader whereas Mudassar was class three student.

After being altered rescuers reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.