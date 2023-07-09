Open Menu

Two Boys Drown In Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Two boys drown in canal

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Two young boys drowned while swimming in the irrigational distributary (canal), the outskirts of Larkana city, on Sunday, in the jurisdiction of Baqapur Police Station of Larkana.

Area Police said that two young boys namely Jamil Ahmed Abro (30) resident of Cattle Colony Larkana city and Raja Noohani (14) resident of Railway Colony Larkana cityk drowned in a Mirbahar irrigational distributARY(canal), near Dahoot bye-pass, outskirts of Larkana city when they were taking bath along with others to beat the heat.

Local people managed to fished out the bodies and took them to the Casualty department of CMC Hospital Larkana where doctors declared them dead after examination, said police officials.

Later, area police handed over the bodies to heirs after legal formalities.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Saleemullah Odho warned parents not to allow their children to swim in the canals which were flowing at full capacity and might cause their loved ones to drown.

