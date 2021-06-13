Two boys drown in pond

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Two boys drowned in a pond in a nearby village on Sunday.

According to police, three boys were playing near their homes in Sarhali Kalan village when they fell into a pond accidently.

Anas (10) and Ayyan (12) died after drowning while former's brother Umer (4) was rescued by local residents. He has been shifted to Children hospital Lahore in precarious condition.

Mustafa Abad police were investigating.