UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Boys Drown In River Ravi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Two boys drown in river Ravi

Two teenaged boys drowned in river Ravi near Tandlianwala on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Two teenaged boys drowned in river Ravi near Tandlianwala on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Saqib (15) son of Bashir Ahmad and Wahid (15) son of Liaqat were fishing near Pul Peeran to Malang Ka Pattan when they went into deep water and drowned.

Later, Rescue 1122 divers fished out dead body of Saqib while body of Wahid was not recovered so far.

Related Topics

Dead Water Malang Tandlianwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan, Spain agree to increase cooperation in I ..

few seconds

Tanzania holds election marred by accusations of f ..

3 seconds ago

UK County of Nottinghamshire to Enter Highest Tier ..

2 minutes ago

BRT starts 16 hours a day uninterrupted service: S ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.