Two boys drown in river Ravi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Two teenaged boys drowned in river Ravi near Tandlianwala on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Saqib (15) son of Bashir Ahmad and Wahid (15) son of Liaqat were fishing near Pul Peeran to Malang Ka Pattan when they went into deep water and drowned.

Later, Rescue 1122 divers fished out dead body of Saqib while body of Wahid was not recovered so far.