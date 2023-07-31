Two boys drown in saline drain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Two boys drowned while swimming in a saline channel in the village Jan Muhammad Bhatti in Jamshoro district on Monday.

According to police, 15 years old Mansoor Khan, a student of class 9, and 17 years old Hub Ali Mallah, a college student, lost their lives while swimming in the waterway.

The local divers pulled out their bodies three hours later.

The bodies were handed over to the bereaved families after the medico-legal formalities.