Two boys drowned in canal water

Two boys including a minor drowned in canal water in different incidents here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Two boys including a minor drowned in canal water in different incidents here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that 15-year-old Sufiyan Ali resident of Chak No.45-GB was taking bath in Gogera Branch Canal near 45 Adda Sammundri when he accidentally slipped and drowned in the canal.

In other incident, 4-year-old Waqar Ammar son of Mahi resident of Watto Chowk Tandla along with his mother was busy in bathing his cattle in a Rajbah near Tandlianwala where he accidentally slipped and drowned in the water.

Receiving information, divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out both bodies from the water.

These bodies were later on handed over to their relatives after completing necessary formalities, spokesman added.