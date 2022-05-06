UrduPoint.com

Two Boys Drowned In Canal Water

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Two boys drowned in canal water

Two boys including a minor drowned in canal water in different incidents here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Two boys including a minor drowned in canal water in different incidents here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that 15-year-old Sufiyan Ali resident of Chak No.45-GB was taking bath in Gogera Branch Canal near 45 Adda Sammundri when he accidentally slipped and drowned in the canal.

In other incident, 4-year-old Waqar Ammar son of Mahi resident of Watto Chowk Tandla along with his mother was busy in bathing his cattle in a Rajbah near Tandlianwala where he accidentally slipped and drowned in the water.

Receiving information, divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out both bodies from the water.

These bodies were later on handed over to their relatives after completing necessary formalities, spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

