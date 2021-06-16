Two boys drowned in water pond

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Two boys were drowned while taking bath in a water pond in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 10-year-old Tayyab and 11-year-old Arman were taking bath in a pond where rainwater accumulated near Millat Road Dhanola stop.

Accidentally, the boys slipped and drowned in the pond water.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out corpsesof both boys which were later on handed over to the area police while further investigationwas under progress.