Two boys electrocuted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) -:Two minor brothers lost their lives to electrocution here in Urban Area police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that two brothers Mohsin (9) and Hassan (7) s/o Abbas Ali, residents of Mouqam-e-Hayat colony Sargodha,were playing on roof of their house when Mohsin touched high voltage electric wires passing by the roof's railing.

He got stuck to the wires and meanwhile his younger brother Hassan in attempt of rescuing his brother also got electrocuted.Both children died on the spot.

Residents of the area staged protest against WAPDA authorities over lack of preventive measures which were needed due to high electric wires in localities.