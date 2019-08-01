UrduPoint.com
Two Boys Electrocuted In Sargodha

Thu 01st August 2019

Two minor brothers lost their lives to electrocution here in Urban Area police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) -:Two minor brothers lost their lives to electrocution here in Urban Area police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that two brothers Mohsin (9) and Hassan (7) s/o Abbas Ali, residents of Mouqam-e-Hayat colony Sargodha,were playing on roof of their house when Mohsin touched high voltage electric wires passing by the roof's railing.

He got stuck to the wires and meanwhile his younger brother Hassan in attempt of rescuing his brother also got electrocuted.Both children died on the spot.

Residents of the area staged protest against WAPDA authorities over lack of preventive measures which were needed due to high electric wires in localities.

More Stories From Pakistan

