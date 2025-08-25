Two boys killed in bus roof accident in Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Two teenage boys killed in a road accident while sitting on the roof of a passenger bus on Monday.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the boys fell off the moving bus after hitting a tree branch.

A dumper truck coming from behind ran over them, causing their instant death.

The victims, aged between 14 and 15, were traveling on the roof of the vehicle. The accident took place at Khokha Stop on Gujrat Road.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.