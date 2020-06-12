Two boys killed in separate incidents

UrduPoint.com
Two young boys were killed in separate incidents here in the district on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Two young boys were killed in separate incidents here in the district on Thursday.

According to police sources, a young boy, Nazim Ali (14), was crossing Deepalpur road at 'Koray Sial stop' near here when a rashly driven rickshaw hit him severely. He received serious injuries and died on the spot. Allahabad police reached the spot and shifted the body to local RHC.

Rickshaw driver fled from the scene.

In another incident, a teenaged boy drowned in Lower Bari Doaab Canal (LBDC) near Head Balloki.

Police said, Shehzad (15), son of Boota Masih, janitorial staffer of Irrigation department, r/o Sarai Mughal, was sitting at the bank of canal when he slipped into deep water. He was patient of epilepsy.

On getting information the volunteers of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and retrieved the body after hectic efforts.

