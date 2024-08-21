Two Boys Molested In Two Different Incidents In Attock
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Two boys were allegedly molested in two different cases in the limits of Bassal and Hassanabdal Police Stations in Attock district on Wednesday, police sources said
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Two boys were allegedly molested in two different cases in the limits of Bassal and Hassanabdal Police Stations in Attock district on Wednesday, police sources said.
In the first incident, a 16-year-old boy was gang raped by three men, who filmed him naked and blackmailed him with the threat of uploading his video on social media. Muhammad Khan has reported to the police that Ahmed Nawaz, along with Muhammad Arshad and Umer Zaman, forcefully took his son to a vacant house, where they molested him one by one, filmed her naked, and blackmailed him on the threats of uploading his video on social media. Later, the police, after a medical examination that confirmed the sexual assault, registered a case against the nominated accused and launched further investigation.
Separately, a 9-year-old boy was allegedly molested by a man in the village Jehanabad within the limits of the Hassanabdal Police Station. The victim’s mother has reported to the police that her husband is abroad and she lives with her 9-year-old son. She added that her 9-year-old son Ahmed Ali was playing in the street when Ameer, a native of the same area, took him forcefully to a deserted place near the tomb of a local saint and molested him. Later, when the boy returned home, he revealed his ordeal with his family. Subsequently, he was taken to a local police station, and subsequently, a case was registered against the nominated accused.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason5 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held7 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication7 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas7 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank7 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif7 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank7 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister7 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body7 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea7 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi7 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA7 hours ago