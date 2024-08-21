Two boys molested in two different incidents in Attock

Two boys were allegedly molested in two different cases in the limits of Bassal and Hassanabdal Police Stations in Attock district on Wednesday, police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Two boys were allegedly molested in two different cases in the limits of Bassal and Hassanabdal Police Stations in Attock district on Wednesday, police sources said.

In the first incident, a 16-year-old boy was gang raped by three men, who filmed him naked and blackmailed him with the threat of uploading his video on social media. Muhammad Khan has reported to the police that Ahmed Nawaz, along with Muhammad Arshad and Umer Zaman, forcefully took his son to a vacant house, where they molested him one by one, filmed her naked, and blackmailed him on the threats of uploading his video on social media. Later, the police, after a medical examination that confirmed the sexual assault, registered a case against the nominated accused and launched further investigation.

Separately, a 9-year-old boy was allegedly molested by a man in the village Jehanabad within the limits of the Hassanabdal Police Station. The victim’s mother has reported to the police that her husband is abroad and she lives with her 9-year-old son. She added that her 9-year-old son Ahmed Ali was playing in the street when Ameer, a native of the same area, took him forcefully to a deserted place near the tomb of a local saint and molested him. Later, when the boy returned home, he revealed his ordeal with his family. Subsequently, he was taken to a local police station, and subsequently, a case was registered against the nominated accused.

