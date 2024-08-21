Open Menu

Two Boys Molested In Two Different Incidents In Attock

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Two boys molested in two different incidents in Attock

Two boys were allegedly molested in two different cases in the limits of Bassal and Hassanabdal Police Stations in Attock district on Wednesday, police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Two boys were allegedly molested in two different cases in the limits of Bassal and Hassanabdal Police Stations in Attock district on Wednesday, police sources said.

In the first incident, a 16-year-old boy was gang raped by three men, who filmed him naked and blackmailed him with the threat of uploading his video on social media. Muhammad Khan has reported to the police that Ahmed Nawaz, along with Muhammad Arshad and Umer Zaman, forcefully took his son to a vacant house, where they molested him one by one, filmed her naked, and blackmailed him on the threats of uploading his video on social media. Later, the police, after a medical examination that confirmed the sexual assault, registered a case against the nominated accused and launched further investigation.

Separately, a 9-year-old boy was allegedly molested by a man in the village Jehanabad within the limits of the Hassanabdal Police Station. The victim’s mother has reported to the police that her husband is abroad and she lives with her 9-year-old son. She added that her 9-year-old son Ahmed Ali was playing in the street when Ameer, a native of the same area, took him forcefully to a deserted place near the tomb of a local saint and molested him. Later, when the boy returned home, he revealed his ordeal with his family. Subsequently, he was taken to a local police station, and subsequently, a case was registered against the nominated accused.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Social Media Man Same Attock Family

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan