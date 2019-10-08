UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Boys Reunited With Their Parents

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:00 PM

Two boys reunited with their parents

Islamabad Tarnol police on Monday recovered two boys who went missing from the area of Tarnol and reunited them with their families, a police spokesman said

He said that Hakeem Zar Khan resident of Dhoke Abbasi, Tarnol lodged the report with Tarnol police station that his brother Ehsan-Ullah (15) and brother in law Zahid ages (16) had been missing. He stated that they were traced by the family members but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Tarnol police registered First Information Report (case no.

450) on October 02, 2019 under section 364-A PPC.

Following this compliant, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan constituted a special team under supervision of SDPO Sadar Khalid Mehmood Awan headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Tarnol police station Inspector Arshad Ali. This team started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing boys who deliberately left their homes.

Later, police reunited them with their parents after completing the legal proceedings who have appreciated the hard work of Islamabad police.

More Stories From Pakistan

