Two brick kiln owners imposed fine Rs 100,000

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The district environment department imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on two brick kiln owners over polluting environment on Sunday.

A team headed by Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema during inspection of brick kilns found two kilns functioning without installation of zigzag technology near Chak No 8-JB.

The team sealed Rana Bricks and Zain Bricks and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 each on owners Muhammad Irshad and Hafiz Muhammad Akram.