Two Brick Kiln Owners Imposed Fine Rs 100,000

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The district environment department imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on two brick kiln owners over polluting environment on Sunday.

A team headed by Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema during inspection of brick kilns found two kilns functioning without installation of zigzag technology near Chak No 8-JB.

The team sealed Rana Bricks and Zain Bricks and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 each on owners Muhammad Irshad and Hafiz Muhammad Akram.

