Two brick kilns demolished

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Environment Protection Department demolished two kilns functioning without zigzag technology in tehsil Jaranwala.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here Tuesday that the brick kilns were operating without zigzag technology and emitting smoke.

He said that both kilns were demolished through heavy machinery in his supervision.

He warned that no compromise would be made on zigzag technology in the district as protection of the environment is priority for which an all-out effort was underway.