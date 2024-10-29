Two Brick Kilns Demolished
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) In a significant move to combat smog ,the environment department and special branch
conducted a joint operation at Daira Din Panah on Tuesday.
The environment teams demolished two brick kilns emitting smoke and the owners,
Sher Khan and Azizullah, were arrested and cases had been registered against them.
Director Environment Ashfaq Shah said there was zero tolerance policy to prevent smog
under the directions of the Punjab government.
He said that action was also under way against smoke emitting vehicles and elements
burning the crops residues.
