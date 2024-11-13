Two brick-kilns demolished

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM

During a crackdown in Kabirwala tehsil, two traditional brick-kilns operating without the mandated 'zigzag technology' were demolished on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) During a crackdown in Kabirwala tehsil, two traditional brick-kilns operating without the mandated 'zigzag technology' were demolished on Wednesday.

The Sial Bricks Company and Waseem Bricks Company, located on Mati Tal Road, Nawan Sheher, were found to be running in violation of environmental protocols, contributing significantly to air pollution in the area.

Zigzag technology, which reduces coal consumption and smoke emissions, has been made compulsory in brick kilns across the region as part of the government’s anti-smog initiative.

The district administration has affirmed that these operations were part of an ongoing crackdown that will target all polluting brick kilns and industrial units in the district. "The campaign will continue until all environmental standards were strictly enforced," said a spokesperson from the district administration.

