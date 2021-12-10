Two brick kilns dismantled for not switching to zigzag technology

Rawalpindi District administration has dismantled two brick kilns for not switching to the zigzag kiln technology used to avoid emission of smoke to save environment getting polluted by each passing day

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner and Environment Department team on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali carried out an operation to inspect zigzag technology in brick kilns and took action against the violators.

The violators were also imposed fine amounting to Rs 100,000 for causing environment pollution, he added.

He informed that the administration in its drive to control spread of smog was conducting raids in all tehsils of the district.