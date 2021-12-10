UrduPoint.com

Two Brick Kilns Dismantled For Not Switching To Zigzag Technology

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:48 PM

Two brick kilns dismantled for not switching to zigzag technology

Rawalpindi District administration has dismantled two brick kilns for not switching to the zigzag kiln technology used to avoid emission of smoke to save environment getting polluted by each passing day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District administration has dismantled two brick kilns for not switching to the zigzag kiln technology used to avoid emission of smoke to save environment getting polluted by each passing day.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner and Environment Department team on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali carried out an operation to inspect zigzag technology in brick kilns and took action against the violators.

The violators were also imposed fine amounting to Rs 100,000 for causing environment pollution, he added.

He informed that the administration in its drive to control spread of smog was conducting raids in all tehsils of the district.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Coun ..

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Council for third consecutive time

19 minutes ago
 Mohmand District wins Kabaddi title in Integrated ..

Mohmand District wins Kabaddi title in Integrated Distt Sports Festival

37 seconds ago
 780 policemen to perform duty during anti-polio dr ..

780 policemen to perform duty during anti-polio drive in Haripur

38 seconds ago
 Russia Calls for Intensification of Talks on New A ..

Russia Calls for Intensification of Talks on New Arms Treaty With US - Ryabkov

41 seconds ago
 Russia's Ryabkov Warns US Against 'Torpedoing' Iss ..

Russia's Ryabkov Warns US Against 'Torpedoing' Issue of Security Guarantees

43 seconds ago
 Violent Clashes Over Water in Cameroon Force 30,00 ..

Violent Clashes Over Water in Cameroon Force 30,000 Residents to Flee to Chad - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.