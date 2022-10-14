Two brick kilns fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Two brick kilns were fined while three were booked for causing pollution here on Friday.

According to the official sources, Assistant director environment Engineer Rehmatullah and his team checked various brick kilns and stone crushing units in tehsil Sillanwali and Sahiwal and found three kilns were being run without zigzag technology.

The team imposed fine amounting to Rs 100,000 to each violator.

The team got registered cases against owners of two crushing units and a brick kiln owner at concerned police stations over violation.