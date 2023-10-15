Two brick kilns fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Two brick-kilns were fined for causing pollution in Shahpur tehsil on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar and her team checked various brick-kilns and found Khan brick-kiln, located at Shahpur, and Rao brick-kiln, located at Sahiwal Road, were being run without zigzag technology.

She imposed Rs 10,000 fine on Khan brick-kiln and Rs 20,000 on Rao brick-kiln.