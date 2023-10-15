Open Menu

Two Brick Kilns Fined:

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Two brick kilns fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Two brick-kilns were fined for causing pollution in Shahpur tehsil on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar and her team checked various brick-kilns and found Khan brick-kiln, located at Shahpur, and Rao brick-kiln, located at Sahiwal Road, were being run without zigzag technology.

She imposed Rs 10,000 fine on Khan brick-kiln and Rs 20,000 on Rao brick-kiln.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Road Sahiwal Shahpur Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

2 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

2 hours ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

4 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

5 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

8 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan