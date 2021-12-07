UrduPoint.com

Two Brick Kilns Fined For Violations

In its drive to control the spread of smog, the Rawalpindi District administration imposed a fine on two brick kilns in the area of tehsil Taxila here Tuesday

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the Assistant Commissioner Taxila, along with the Inspector Environment department, inspected various brick kilns and imposed a fine of Rs 120,000 on two kilns for functioning without transforming their brick burning facilities into the latest zigzag technology and causing smog.

Earlier the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had directed all Assistant Commissioner to take stern action against elements involved in causing smog.

