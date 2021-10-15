UrduPoint.com

Two Brick Kilns Fined Over Violations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Environment department imposed fine on two bricks kilns for not converting on latest zigzag technology during a special operation conducted here on Friday.

As per directives of the district administration, the Assistant Director Environment Abdul Rauf launched an operation against the kilns not converted on zigzag technology yet.

During the raid at Pir Jahanian Chowk Alipur-Muzafdargarh road, two brick kilns including Ghulam Abbas bricks company and Dilawar bricks were found operational on the old technology.

The officer imposed fine of Rs 50,000 each on the kilns and warned the owners to follow government instructions otherwise their kilns would be demolished.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Rauf said the government was striving hard to control environmental pollution and the kilns were one of the major cause of environmental pollution and smog.

He said no one would be allowed to violate government instructions, adding that zero tolerance policy was being followed on the issue.

