Two Brick Kilns Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The tehsil administration Pattoki on Monday sealed two brick kilns being run on old technology, causing environmental pollution in the area.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Muhammad Aamer Butt along with officers from environment protection department inspected two kilns in Hanjrai Kalan village and found that they were being run on old technology.

The AC sealed the brick kilns.

Talking on the occasion, the AC said that only brick kilns with zigzag technology would be allowed to operate and no leniency would be exercised in this regard.

