Two brick kilns sealed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed two brick kilns and imposed Rs 125,000 fine on them for causing pollution here on Tuesday.

According to the press release issued by District information office,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner,Pattoki, Raja Qasim Mehboob along with the environmental protection department team and police inspected various kilns of the areas.

They sealed two brick kilns,imposed Rs 100,000 fine on them as well as arrested the owners for for being run without zigzag technology.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner,Kasur, Syeda Tehniyat Bukhari imposed Rs 25,000 fine on two brick kilns.

