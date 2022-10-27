Two brick kilns sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Two brick kilns were sealed over causing pollution here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, a team of the environment department checked various brick kilns while two were being run without zigzag technology to which the team sealed the brick kilns.

The team also got registered cases against owners Zahid and Ajmal in police stationsconcerned.