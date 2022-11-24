Two brick kilns sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Thursday sealed two brick kilns over smog SOPs violation.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadeem Nasir,a team conducted raids at various areas of Sillanwali tehsil and found that owners of two kilns had failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns.

The team sealed these kilns and got registered cases against them.