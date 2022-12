FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Nauman Ali Dogar on Tuesday sealed two brick kilns over polluting environment.

A spokesman for the district administration said the AC checked installation of zigzag technologiesat brick kilns and found two brick kilns in Chak No 145-GB and Chak NO 651/23-GB runningwithout technology and causing pollution.