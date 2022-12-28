Two brick kilns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Wednesday sealed two brick-kilns over violating government instructions regarding smog across the district.

According to a spokesperson for the EPD, teams conducted raids at various areas of tehsil Sargodha and Muhammad Imran and Irshad were running brick-kilns without usingthe zigzag technology.

The teams sealed the brick-kilns and registered cases.