Two brick kilns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Wednesday sealed two brick kilns for violating smog related SOPs across the district.

According to EPD spokesperson, the teams of the department conducted raids at various areas of tehsil Sargodha and found two brick kilns beingrun without using zigzag technology by Muhammad Nawaz and Akbar.

The teams sealed the brick kilns and got cases registered.