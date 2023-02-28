UrduPoint.com

Two Brick Kilns Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration sealed two brick kilns and imposed fine Rs.40,000 on them for causing smog.

According to District information office press release issued here on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner, Pattoki Awais Chishti along with environment pollution department team inspected various kilns and sealed two kilns.

The team imposed fine amounting to Rs 40,000 on them.

The AC said that the crackdown would continue and strict action would be taken against smog SOPs violators.

