Two Brick-kilns Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Two brick-kilns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Khushab district administration sealed two brick-kilns on Wednesday over violation of the government instructions regarding smog across the district.

According to a spokesman for Khushab Deputy Commissioner's Office, following the orders of Caretaker Punjab government regarding implementation of the anti-smog rules, Assistant Commissioner Khushab Malik Muhammad Ijaz, along with an Environment Protection Department team, visited various brick-kilns at Johrabad, Muzaffargarh Road and Khushab Road.

He sealed Talib Jan brick-kiln at Muzaffargarh Road in Joharabad and in Khushab Kashmir brick-kiln located at Mangoor for not using zigzag technology at kilns.

