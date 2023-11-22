Two brick-kilns sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Khushab district administration sealed two brick-kilns on Wednesday over violation of the government instructions regarding smog across the district.

According to a spokesman for Khushab Deputy Commissioner's Office, following the orders of Caretaker Punjab government regarding implementation of the anti-smog rules, Assistant Commissioner Khushab Malik Muhammad Ijaz, along with an Environment Protection Department team, visited various brick-kilns at Johrabad, Muzaffargarh Road and Khushab Road.

He sealed Talib Jan brick-kiln at Muzaffargarh Road in Joharabad and in Khushab Kashmir brick-kiln located at Mangoor for not using zigzag technology at kilns.