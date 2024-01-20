Two brick kilns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed two brick-kilns over violating government instructions regarding smog across the district,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the EPD, the teams conducted raids at various areas of tehsil Sargodha and found that Muhammad Khan and Saleem Ahmad were running brick-kilns without using the zigzag technology.

The teams sealed the brick-kilns and registered cases.