Two brick kilns sealed:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed two brick-kilns over violating government instructions regarding smog across the district,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the EPD, the teams conducted raids at various areas of tehsil Sargodha including Chak no 117 SB and Chak no 118 SB and found that Muhammad Arshad and Gulzar were running brick-kilns without using the zigzag technology.

The teams sealed the brick-kilns and registered cases.